On Sets of Ishq Vishq Rebound, Director Nipun Dharmadhikary Has a Cute Distraction

Marathi director Nipun Dharmadhikary is all set to prove his mettle in Bollywood, with his Hindi language film debut, titled Ishq Vishq Rebound. The film is a sequel to the 2003 cult coming-of-age film Ishq Vishq, which starred Shahid Kapoor in his debut along with Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasurywala.

The filmmaker is currently in Uttarakhand where the film is being shot and looks like he is having a cute little distraction on the sets. The distraction is none other than his own daughter aged just one-and-a-half. While Nipun was away from home shooting for the film, he had previously talked about missing his wife and daughter. He made several social media posts and uploaded stories about how he missed his family. However, his wife Samhita has now surprised him by travelling to meet him on the sets of the film along with their daughter Viha.

Nipun has shared a post with two extremely adorable photos of his wife holding little Viha in her lap on the sets of the film. In the caption, he said, “Only interruptions on set that I don’t mind…for a short time”. Take a look at the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari (@nipundharmadhikari)



Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan, who stars in the film commented, “Too precious”, while actress Amruta Subhash commented “Soo sweet”. There were countless other comments where people could not stop gushing about how adorable Viha looked.

Ishq Vishq Rebound is touted to be a new-age romantic comedy starring Pashmina Roshan, Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal. The film will attempt to capture the way romance works in today’s times with dating apps playing a major role and the narrative has been revamped to fit contemporary times. It will be released sometime next year.

