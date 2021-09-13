Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan Discuss Film Scene

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have returned to the sets of “Laal Singh Chaddha", which is being helmed by Advait Chandan, known for the 2017 musical drama “Secret Superstar". Aamir and Kareena were spotted on the sets in Mumbai on Sunday. Both of them were in their costumes for the movie with Aamir seemingly discussing a scene with Kareena. While Kareena was wearing a regular white printed t-shirt and black jeggings, Aamir was donning high-waist pants and a tucked-in pink striped t-shirt.

Earlier, Kareena had shared on Instagram some pictures from inside her makeup room for the movie. She had posted several photos on Instagram stories with her makeup artists and captioned, “back with my love.”

“Laal Singh Chaddha" is an official remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the titular role. The movie is about the journey of a slow-witted man, who unintentionally influences several historical events in the 20th century United States. The movie was in turn based on the 1986 novel of the same name written by Winston Groom.

Laal Singh Chaddha was scheduled to hit theatres on Christmas 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic pushed the release by a year. Besides Aamir and Kareena, the film also stars Telugu superstar Naga Chaitanya in his Hindi debut.

Interestingly, both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are expected to make cameos in Laal Singh Chaddha. If all goes well, the movie will be released this Christmas.

Aamir and Kareena have been away from the silver screen for quite some time now. Kareena was last seen in Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium, which released in March 2020 just before the Covid-19 pandemic shut theatres across the country. Aamir, on the other hand, featured in the 2018 period action drama Thugs of Hindostan. The film was panned by both critics and audiences.

