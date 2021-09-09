On Sets of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', Dharmendra Enjoys Shoot, Tea

Legendary actor Dharmendra is excited about his upcoming film, and on Thursday, he shared on Instagram a video from the sets. The name of the film is “Rocky Aur Rani K Prem Kahani", and the actor is expressing the happiness of being on the sets once again. In the clip, Dharam Ji is enjoying his tea session during his break from the shoot.

In the clip, the actor looks at the camera and asks how are you dear? He follows it up by saying that he is enjoying the shoot and that he is having tea. He further adds that it feels really good to be on the sets. Dharmendra then sent lots of love to the audience and ended the clip saying cheers. Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, in the caption of the video, he wrote: “Friends with his blessings and your good wishes.”.

“Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead role, whereas Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi will also be seen playing important characters. The film is helmed by Karan Johar, who is making a comeback as a director after five years. His last hit was ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, which premiered in 2016. According to reports, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan will be seen as Alia’s grandparents and Shabana will be seen as Ranveer’s grandmother in the film.

Not long ago, Karan Johar had shared a video related to the film, showing glimpses of Alia and Ranveer. As far as work goes, Alia has ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, and ‘Brahmastra’ lined up for release, whereas Ranveer will be seen in ’83 and Takht.

