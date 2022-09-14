On Sets of Sangharsh 2, Khesari Lal Yadav Receives Appreciation From Ravi Kishan

Khesari Lal Yadav rules the hearts of the audience with his singing and acting. A versatile performer, Khesari, with his captivating performances, has earned him a massive fan following. The latest to join his fan base is actor-politician Ravi Kishan. An Instagram reel of Ravi applauding Khesari on the sets of Sangharsh 2 is doing rounds on the internet. Currently, the shooting of this film is underway in Gorakhpur.

In the reel, Ravi applauds the Damru star saying that everyone knows Khesari and calls him one in a million. Khesari can be seen sitting beside him and smiling. Ravi then enquires about other details related to this film. He is seen asking team members whether they have packed up for the day. Some members replied that they are currently shooting for an action sequence. He then inquires about the cameraperson for this movie. One of the members replies that Prince is handling the camera.

Ravi appreciated this and also asked about the name of this project. He answered that the team is shooting for the second installment of Sangharsh. Upon hearing this, the Mohalla Assi actor is reminded of Sangharsh. He is seen having a word with director Parag Patil as well.

Khesari’s fans were delighted with their favourite actor receiving appreciation from Ravi Kishan. This reel has also increased the excitement around Sangharsh 2. Besides this reel, not too long ago, a picture of Khesari’s new look from Sangharsh 2 had also gone viral. Khesari was spotted in a salt and pepper look.

Apart from Khesari, Megha Shree, Mahi Shrivastava, Vinit Vishal and others are also acting in Sangharsh 2. Veeru Thakur has penned the storyline for this film. Jitendra Gulati has produced the venture. The Bangkok schedule of Sangharsh 2 has been wrapped up by the makers.

Sangharsh, starring Khesari , Kajal Raghwani, Ritu Singh, Awdhesh Mishra and Prerna Sushma, was a box office success.

