On Shah Rukh Khan Birthday, DDLJ And SRK 57 Become Top Trends on Twitter; Fans Send Love, Wishes

A middle-class boy with lots of dreams landed in the big arcade of Bollywood is how superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s journey began. Now, the name needs no introduction. After losing his mother, a young Shah Rukh Khan with only passion and little to no money began to pursue his career in acting and the rest is history. SRK strived hard to reach the stardom he is enjoying today. Now, on Wednesday, November 2, the King of Romance is celebrating his 57th birthday. To mark the special occasion, admirers of the superstar did not only assemble outside the actor’s lavish mansion but also ended up flooding social media with sweet wishes for him.

While some made special video tributes with iconic scenes from his movies, many hailed the Baadshah of Bollywood as the biggest superstar of the Hindi film industry. From red hearts to smiley emoticons, photos to boomerangs, fans of SRK have gone all out to shower tremendous love, thereby making SRK57, Happy Birthday SRK, DDLJ among the top trends across multiple social media platforms.

Happiest birthday to the biggest Film Star of the world u rule the millions of heart's king ❤️@iamsrk #HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/EHipXdkE1T — Shubham♥️ (@shubhcasterr) November 2, 2022

I have not come here to compete. I've come here to rule – SRK, Happy Birthday King @iamsrk !#HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/KtJhDeekn2 — ABDUL (@Abdul_SRKian01) November 2, 2022

Happy Birthday to The undisputed Superstar & Badshah Of Bollywood, The One & Only King , My absolute Favourite #ShahRukhKhan #HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/EkBJ95wKO1 — Saych****se (@SayaniHai) November 2, 2022

A middle class guy whose father & mother died when he was 15 & 25 respectively, went on to conquer the world by becoming World's Biggest Megastar & One of Richest Actor in the World. If this success doesn't inspire you, then believe me, nothing will.

#SRK57#HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/IfdMGx0BhG — Arijit | HBD Pathaan (@ISRKzBeliever) November 1, 2022

Every year, on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday a sea of fans camp outside his Mumbai mansion, Mannat, not only just to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood biggie but also to showcase their love and support. It has become a tradition that the superstar comes outside to greet and wave at his fans. This year was no different. Donning a simple black t-shirt and denim jeans, the Bollywood actor took a brief moment to address the fans who camped outside his house until late after midnight to wish their favourite actor.

In one video that’s going viral on social media, SRK’s admirers can be flaunting fan-made posters as they chant enthusiastically outside Mannat. Police officials were also seen patrolling near the gate for securing the perimeter.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan who has been absent from the celluloid roughly for about four years will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, likely to be released in January 2023. Apart from this, he has Dunki, and Jawan in the pipeline.

