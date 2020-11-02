On Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday, a Look at His 30 Most Memorable Performances

One of the most prolific actors in Indian cinema, Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 55th birthday on November 2. Having started his career in television, SRK soon moved to the silver screen and has, over the years, gifted fans with a number of memorable roles, ranging from the romantic to the anti-hero. Having acted with almost all heroines in the last decade, the characters essayed by him have been varied and well appreciated as shown by the number of awards he won over the years. On his birthday, here’s looking at 30 of his most memorable roles.

1. Fauji (1988): The still shows Shah Rukh Khan in a contemplative mood. Media reports suggest that the actor's Lt Abhimanyu Rai in his debut foray in front of the camera was never supposed to be the lead of the show, but according to its director, the camera simply chose the actor.

2. Baazigar (1993): The still from the film shows Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in a song sequence. The film which was Shilpa Shetty's debut saw Shah Rukh Khan in the role of an anti-hero who stops at nothing to get what he wants.

3. Darr (1993): The still perfectly captures a maniac moment suited to the character. The film also starred Juhi Chawla and Sunny Deol and had SRK essay the role of an obsessive stalker.

4. Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994): The snap is from the romantic comedy during a song sequence featuring Suchitra Krishnamurthy and Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh Khan played the role of a loser in the coming-of-age comedy and it is considered to be one of the actor's finest roles.

5. Karan Arjun (1995): Perhaps best known for the Rakhee Gulzar dialogue "Mere Karan Arjun Aaenge", the still is from a popular song featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Rakhee. The actors played brothers who are killed and are reborn to come together in their fight against the antagonist Amrish Puri.

6. Anjaam (1994): The still showcases the moment Madhuri's character stabbing Shah Rukh Khan in the film. The Hindi psychological thriller saw Madhuri Dixit avenging the death of her husband and daughter caused by the antagonist Vijay, essayed by Shah Rukh Khan. The actor won the Filmfare Award for Best Performance in a Negative Role.

7. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995): One of the most iconic moments from the classic, the still had Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in a poignant romantic hug. Directed by Aditya Chopra, it is about Raj and Simran, two non-residential Indians who fall in love during a vacation through Europe. However, Simran is already promised to someone in India.

8. Ram Jaane (1995): A still from the final moments of the film, where Shah Rukh Khan's character is shown hanged for his crimes, Ram Jaane was the fourth film where the actor essayed a negative role. The film starred Juhi Chawla and Vivek Mushran and had SRK play a nameless abandoned boy who grown up to become a criminal.

9. Yes Boss (1997): The still from the song Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, the film also starred Aditya Pancholi. Based on the 1993 film For Love or Money, the romantic comedy had Shah Rukh play a bright man who desperately tries to become rich.

10. Pardes (1997): Shah Rukh Khan and Mahima Chaudhry can be seen in a poignant moment. The film which was Mahima's debut saw Shah Rukh essay the role of an NRI man's friend who has been sent to India to select a girl for him, but he eventually falls in love with her himself.

11. Dil To Pagal Hai (1997): From the song sequence Chak Dhum Dhum featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri, the Yash Chopra Classic also starred Karishma Kapoor. The film earned Shah Rukh a best actor award at the 43rd Filmfare Awards.

12. Dil Se (1998): The 1998 thriller directed by Mani Ratnam had Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala in lead roles. The film also marked the debut of Preity Zinta. A sort of parallel cinema, the still highlighted a moment between the lead pair.

13. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998): Karan Johar's directorial debut had Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol play the lead, with Rani Mukherjee in a pivotal role as well. The fourth film by Kajol and Shah Rukh, it saw them play college besties who get reunited years later when they realise their love for each other.

14. Baadshah (1999): Starring Shah Rukh and Twinkle Khanna in lead, the film earned the hero a Filmfare Award nomination for best performance in a comic role. The still is a song sequence from the film.

15. Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani (2000): Though not a commercial success, the film focused on the TV media war and starred Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla.

16. Hey Ram (2000): The film had Shah Rukh Khan play an antagonist and also marked his debut in Tamil cinema. The film had Kamal Hassan in the lead and is an alternate history depicting India's partition.

17. Mohabbatein (2000): The musical romantic drama saw Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan share screen space together. Shah Rukh Khan starred as the music teacher Raj Aryan Malhotra in the film, which also featured Aishwarya Rai, Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Jimmy Shergill, Preeti Jhangiani in key roles.

18. Aśoka (2001): The story of Asoka, played by SRK, revolves around the exploits of the Maurya king Ashoka The Great and highlights the key events that influenced his life.

19. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (2001): The scene from the film featured the lead star cast from the film, who tells the story of an Indian family that has faced troubles and misunderstandings over their adopted son's marriage to a girl belonging to a lower class.

20. Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam (2002): The third film to feature Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan together, the leading lady's role was played by Madhuri Dixit. The relationship drama saw the two Khans at loggerheads over their affection for Madhuri. However, towards the end, it all turns out to be a misunderstanding.

21. Devdas (2002): The romantic period drama by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel and sees Shah Rukh Khan as Devdas, who returns from London to marry his childhood sweetheart, Paro, played by Aishwarya Rai. However, the rejection of his marriage pushes him towards alcoholism and untimely death. The film also saw Madhuri Dixit play courtesan Chandramukhi.

22. Chalte Chalte (2003): The film starred Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji in the lead. The film sees a group of friends who speak of true love and cite the story of Raj and Priya (SRK and Rani), who are two of their closest friends.

23. Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003): The film saw SRK play a terminally ill patient who moves into the neighbourhood of Naina (played Preity Zinta). While she falls in love with him, he tries to set her up with her best friend Rohit (Saif Ali Khan).

24. Main Hoon Na (2004): The directorial debut of Farah Khan had the actor along with Sushmita Sen, Zayed Khan and Amrita Rao in lead roles. The actor played a major, tasked with helping release civilians captives on either side of the India–Pakistan border.

25. Veer-Zaara (2004): Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta as the eponymous star-crossed lovers who are imprisoned on false charges. Rani Mukherjee played the role of a young Pakistani lawyer who fights his case.

26. Swades (2004): Produced and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film had SRK and Gayatri Joshi in the lead. The plotline followed SRK trying to set up a micro-hydroelectric project to generate electricity.

27. Paheli (2005): Remake of the 1973 film Duvidha, it tells the story of a woman who is left by her husband (SRK) and is visited by a ghost disguised as her husband. The ghost is in love with her. The film was the opening act at the ninth Zimbabwe International Film Festival. It was India's official entry to the 79th Academy Awards as well.

28. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006): Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta and Kirron Kher in prominent roles, the film traces the concept of adultery and was the highest-grossing Indian film of all times overseas at the time of its release.

29. Don (2006): A remake of the 1978 film of the same name, Don saw SRK play the role originally made famous by Amitabh Bachchan. The film also saw Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal and Kareena Kapoor in pivotal roles.

30. Chak De! India (2007): A sports drama, the film saw SRK as Kabir Khan, a former captain of the India men's hockey team tasked to coach the national women's hockey team. It also won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.