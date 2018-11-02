On Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday, Urvashi Rautela Recalls Her Fan Girl Moment With the Actor

Shah Rukh Khan is rightly known as the Badshah of Bollywood, who enjoys a massive fan following all over the world. And, as he turns 53 on Friday, one of his admirers from the industry Urvashi Rautela opens up about her fan girl moment with the superstar.“For me, he really is a living legend. There is no one better or bigger than Shah Rukh Khan in the industry. He has always supported the new entrants and specially those who has no "big daddy" to back them in this industry. Shah Rukh Khan has been a mentor for such,” Urvashi said.Recalling her fan girl moment with Shah Rukh, Urvashi said, “I was fortunate to share stage with Shah Rukh Khan at an award function. I was really smitten by his charm and wit. I still remember that I couldn’t take my eyes off him at the event.”Urvashi also took to Instagram to give her best wishes to Shah Rukh and shared a picture of them from an event."Through your timeless stories, you have given us countless memories! Here's wishing the king of hearts, @iamsrk a very Happy Birthday!" she wrote.