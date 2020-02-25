English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
On Shahid Kapoor's Birthday, Ishaan Khatter Has a Special Wish for His ‘OG Bade Miya’

Image: Instagram/ Ishaan Khatter

Shahid Kapoor turns a year older today and it comes as no surprise that his dotting younger brother Ishaan Khattar has come up with an adorable birthday post for his ‘bhaijaan’.

Actor Shahid Kapoor turns a year older today and it comes as no surprise that his dotting younger brother Ishaan Khattar has come up with an adorable birthday post for his ‘bhaijaan’.

The Dhadak actor took to Instagram to share a series of photos with his elder brother. He captioned the pictures as, “OG Mere #bademiya Happy budddayyyy bhaijaaaaaaan.”

The post has the Kabir Singh actor in the first picture in which he can be seen wearing a red jacket and fancy shades in a backdrop of clear blue sky. In the subsequent picture, he is smiling wide and sporting a black hoodie. In the final picture, both the brothers can be seen in a playful mood.

OG ❤️ Mere #bademiya 🔥 Happy budddayyyy bhaijaaaaaaan

On the work front, Shahid is currently working on his upcoming film titled Jersey. The film, which is an official remake of Nani and Shraddha Srinath starrer 2019 Telugu movie, is said to be a sports drama. The Telugu remake, which is expected to hit the theatres on August 28 this year, also stars Mrunal Jain and Pankaj Kapoor. The sports drama is being co-produced by Allu Aravind and Dil Raju and has Gowtham Tinnanuri as its director.

