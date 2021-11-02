On Shahrukh Khan’s Birthday, Let’s Take a Look At His Most Hilarious Quips

The King of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan, turns 56 today. King Khan has been one of Bollywood’s most prolific actors, and has been entertaining the audience for decades. The biggest plus point for him is his personality, which floors his audience every time he speaks. His wit and charm is legendary, as is his sense of humour. On his birthday, we look at a few instances when the superstar’s bowled us with his words

Once during the Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Mandira Bedi asked him, “Won’t your relations with Preity Zinta and Shilpa Shetty be spoiled since they are owners of rival teams?” To this, SRK answered, “No, relations wouldn’t be spoiled since I was the one who started their careers. And yours too Mandira, as far as I can remember.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Mandira Bedi worked together in the blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The film, which was directed by Aditya Chopra, was Mandira’s big screen debut.

The actor’s candid admissions are both interesting and a breath of fresh air. Speaking of his wife Gauri Khan, SRK said, “If I wanted, I could have easily said that my wife cooks for me. But it’s not true. She never learned to cook, but she can hire the best cooks in the world. Toys and diamonds come in handy every time I fail as a father or a husband.”

On Koffee With Karan, director Karan Johar once asked Shahrukh if he would pose nude if someone gives him a billion dollars. To this, Shahrukh Khan replied, “I would be ready for a much lesser amount.”

SRK is one of the best in the business and he knows it. At an event, the ace actor was asked why he always called himself the best. The reply was pure Shahrukh. “If I doubt this fact, then no one else will believe that I am the best. So yes, I am the best.”

Shahrukh Khan has been at the receiving end of many questions about his sexuality. Once a reporter asked him, “Are you bisexual?” To this Shahrukh Khan said, “No I am try-sexual, I keep trying.”

After his son Aryan Khan was born, Shahrukh was asked whether becoming a father had impacted his acting skills. To this he replied, “Yes, I treat my heroines like kids now. I pick them up, cuddle them and even call them ‘Baby’.”

