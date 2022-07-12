On Shiva Rajkumar's B'day, A Gift to Cherish For Life From Residents of His Area

As Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar turns 60 on July 12, his fans are all ecstatic, wishing him a happy birthday. Taking the first step into being a sexagenarian is difficult for the star, considering the demise of his brother Puneeth Rajkumar a little more than half a year ago. It’s been already reported that Shiva Rajkumar will not celebrate his birthday this year due to the same reason. However, some of his well-wishers have made sure that their star icon does not feel dejected on his 60th birthday and hence they are honouring him with a gift he will cherish forever.

The gift is on the behalf of the residents of Manyatha Residency, where Shivanna lives. All the residents of the Manyatha Residency decided to name the circle near Manyatha Residency after Dr Shiva Rajkumar. Shivanna has been living here since 2007 and is very friendly with the residents. The star has also actively supported and worked for the development of the housing society over the 15 years he lived here and all the residents have always admired him for this and his simplicity. Hence, they have planned to name the circle in the Manyatha Residency after him on his birthday, as a token of gratitude and respect.

“It is a matter of pride for all of us that Shivanna stays in Manyata. He even takes a walk in the park every morning and many people come to see him. He has no starry airs and chooses to stay with us even after being a big star,” Savita, a member of the recognized Residency Association, said to News18.

Shiva Rajkumar’s latest movie Bairagee, directed by Vijay Milton released on July 1 and has received a very good response, enjoying a good run at the box office.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.