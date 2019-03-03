English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
On Shraddha Kapoor's Birthday, Makers of 'Saaho' Drop New BTS Teaser of Prabhas-starrer
On Shraddha Kapoor's birthday, makers of 'Saaho' have released the new behind-the-scenes teaser of the upcoming film.
A new behind-the-scenes teaser from the upcoming film Saaho was released on Sunday to mark the birthday of actress Shraddha Kapoor. The actress turned 32. The footage shows the effort that went into shooting the power-packed action sequences in the film.
The one-minute-long clip is an extensive behind-the-scenes look at a few thrilling scenes in the movie. The official account of the movie posted the teaser link with the caption, “Wishing our #Saaho star @ShraddhaKapoor a very Happy Birthday. Here’s presenting the much awaited #ShadesofSaaho2 showcasing mind-boggling behind the scenes action! #Prabhas @sujeethsign @UV_Creations @TSeries @itsBhushanKumar.” (sic)
Directed by Sujeeth and produced by Vamsi, Pramod, and Vikram under UV Creations, Sahoo also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vennela Kishore, Murli Sharma, Arun Vijay, Prakash Belavadi, Evelyn Sharma, Supreeth, Lal, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar and Tinnu Anand among others. The film is being made in four languages simultaneously- Telugu, Hindi, Tamil And Malayalam.
The team kick-started its promotion on Prabhas' birthday by launching the first chapter of Shades of Saaho, which is a unique series of fascinating titbits of this stellar project.
Sahoo, which is touted to be Tollywood’s biggest action film to date, will mark the debut of Shraddha in Telugu films.
Wishing our #Saaho star @ShraddhaKapoor a very Happy Birthday. Here's presenting the much awaited #ShadesofSaaho2 showcasing mind-boggling behind the scenes action! #Prabhas @sujeethsign @UV_Creations @TSeries @itsBhushanKumar https://t.co/l4gPMkxtvr pic.twitter.com/QxYnLponJl— Saaho (@SaahoOfficial) March 3, 2019
