Happy Birthday Shweta Mohan: Award-Winning Songs of the Singer

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHWETA MOHAN: Starting with the melodious Ini Achcham Achcham Illai song in the 1995 Tamil release Indira, Shweta Mohan has come a long way in her journey as a playback singer. Following the footstep of her mother, Sujatha Mohan, Shweta took up music as a career. Over two and half decades later, Shweta has established herself not just in Tamil but also Telugu, Kannada and even in Hindi film industries. She is among the leading playback singers of South Indian language cinema.

She has won many awards in her career span of more than 20 years. Here’s a list of her award-winning songs-

Kolakkuzhal (2007)

This song from the 2007 release Malayalam movie Nivedyam won the Kerala State Film Award that was bestowed by Kerala State Chalachitra Academy. Composed by M. Jayachandran, the Kolakkuzhal Vili Ketto song features lyrics by A K Lohithadas and vocals by Vijay Yesudas along with Shweta Mohan.

Yamuna Veruthe ( 2007)

Malayalam movie Ore Kadal’s song Yamuna Veruthe won the Filmfare Awards South in 2007. The song is composed by Ouseppachan and sung by Shweta Mohan. The melodious track is a mixture of emotions. It is beautifully penned by Gireesh Puthanchery.

Enna Solla (2015)

Enna Solla song is from the Tamil movie Thanga Magan. The song won the Filmfare Award - Tamil Film Industry for Best Female Playback Singer for Shweta Mohan in 2015. The song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and written by Dhanush.

Maayanadi (2017)

Mayaanadhi is a popular song from the Tamil movie Kabali. It is crooned by Shweta Mohan, Pradeep Kumar, and Ananthu. Maya Nadhi is infused with emotions of love, pain and mystery. It is composed by Santhosh Narayanan and penned by Umadevi. The song bagged the Filmfare Awards South. Shyama Hare (2012). With touches of Hindustani music, Shyama Hare became a raging it. The song crooned by Shweta Mohan earned the Filmfare Awards South in 2012. With the composition of Ouseppachan, the track features lyrics penned by Shibu Chakravarthy

