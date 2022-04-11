On Siblings Day, Rakul Preet Singh's Cute Post For Brother Aman Preet Singh

Bollywood diva Rakul Preet Singh has dedicated a post on Instagram to her brother Aman Preet Singh on the occasion of the siblings day. Posting a picture with her brother Aman, Rakul wrote, “Happy sibling day my crazy one."

The post is now going viral on the internet and has more than 2 lakh likes. Rakul Preet Singh, who also acts in Tollywood, has a huge fan base on Instagram. Currently, she has more than 20 million followers on the picture-sharing app.

Rakul Preet, who made her debut with the film Keratam, will next be seen in Bollywood thriller Runway 34, which is scheduled for release on April 29. Directed and produced and headlined by Ajay Devgn, the film also stars Amitabh Bacchan, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, and Aakansha Singh. With this film, Rakul takes a step ahead in her choices of roles.

Rakul is continuously shining in Hindi as well as the Telugu film industry. Recently, she did Konda Polam, a Telugu action thriller, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. Sai Chand, Kota Srinivasa Rao, and Nassar played supporting roles. The film is inspired by a novel by Sannapureddy Venkata Rami Reddy. The film hit theatres on 8 October 2021 and ended up as a commercial failure.

Advertisement

In 2017, Actress Rakul Preet Singh was summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) as part of a money-laundering probe in connection with a high-end drugs racket that was busted in the city.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.