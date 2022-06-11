On Sidhu Moose Wala's Birth Anniversary, Diljit Dosanjh, Sargun Mehta Share Emotional Posts

The Indian music industry is still mourning the shocking death of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala. Today, he would have turned 29 years old. On his birth anniversary, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and actress-producer Sargun Mehta remembered the slain singer via emotional posts.

Sargun shared a photo on her social media handle and penned the story of her first interaction with Sidhu Moose Wala. She also mentioned how Sidhu was a kind-hearted person. In the photo, Sargun can be seen smiling beside Sidhu, Jannat Zubair, Ammy Virk, and Sonam Bajwa, among others.

The Saunkan Saunkane actress shared in the caption that the first time she met Sidhu was at a hotel and didn’t recognize him but a few minutes later, she was called by Sidhu Moose Wala. In her caption, the actress added that Sidhu told her he had almost left the venue but as soon as he got to know that she was also there, he rushed back in to meet her. He profusely apologized to her five times for not recognizing her immediately and greeting her.

She further wrote that a few months after the incident, they met again on the sets of Qismat 2, where he again apologized to her for the incident. Sargun also mentioned that she knew at that moment that Sidhu was a kind-hearted man. She added the signature line he used in his every song, “Dil da ni maada, tera Sidhu Moose Wala (Not bad from heart, your Sidhu Moose wala).”

The caption at the end read: “Sirf gaaneyan layi yaad rakheya taan tera mull ni paina kyunki tu insaan vi boht vadda c. (You won’t be remembered because of your songs but will always be remembered as a humble man). Legend happy birthday.”

Diljit Dosanjh also shared a post on the rapper's birth anniversary. He posted a photo on his Instagram handle of Sidhu Moose Wala along with his parents and wrote, “Creativity, music kitey ni jaanda (music never dies), happy birthday – Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu.”

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29.

