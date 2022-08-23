On Singer KK's 54th Birth Anniversary, Know His Love Story With Jyothy Lakshmi Krishna

Renowned and popular singer KK’s real name was Krishnakumar Kunnath. The singer died on May 31, 2022. Just before his death, he was performing in Kolkata, when he felt uneasiness and was rushed to the hospital. Today, on August 23, 2022, KK would have turned 54. On his birth anniversary, we are taking a look at his love story with his wife Jyothy Lakshmi Krishna. KK was survived by his wife and two children.

KK and Jyothy were childhood sweethearts and got married in 1991. Earlier in 2022, KK, Palash Sen and Shaan graced The Kapil Sharma Show and during the show, the Dil Ibadat singer shared his love story. During a conversation with the show’s host Kapil Sharma, the then 53-year-old had said that he had to take up a sales job to marry his lady love Jyothy.

KK said that his in-laws had urged him to get a job before they got married because he was unemployed at the time. KK worked as a salesman for three months before becoming dissatisfied and quitting. His wife Jyothy and father encouraged him to pursue his passion of becoming a singer. KK’s debut album Pal was released in 1999 and was a huge hit among the masses and especially among school and college students.

Once, KK had stated that his wife Jyothy had a significant role in his career and prompted him to relocate from Delhi to Mumbai in 1994. Jyothy also helped him get through the tough times in his life.

In an interview in 2013, KK talked about the decision and how his wife was a driving force saying, “It was a pretty stagnant existence that I was leading. I was writing, creating, and advertising jingles, among other things. But I was limited in what I could accomplish. I was approaching a fork in the road. I had just been married for three years when I decided to go to Bombay, and my wife Jyoti was the driving force behind my decision.”

“She forced me to make the choice that I would not have done on my own. She assisted me in getting out of a funk, and she continues to do so now. It worked out nicely for me since I married before settling down, and she assisted me in doing so,” added KK.

