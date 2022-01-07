On Singer Shalmali Kholgade's Birthday, Husband Farhan Shaikh Gets Her This Present

Popular singer Shalmali Kholgade turned a year older on January 2. On this occasion, the musician’s husband Farhan Shaikh has surprised her with a special gift. The couple has gone on a jungle safari. Shalmali recently shared a glimpse of the trip wherein she was seen spending some fun time with her husband and a friend.

Take a look:

In her Instagram post, Shalamli wrote, “I don’t know how he did it, but on my birthday, my dearest husband @farhanfshaikh spotted a Leopard sitting on the branch of a tree! I couldn’t have had a better birthday present!!”

The video features a leopard perched on a tree branch in the jungle. On the post, many of her fans and friends have reacted with love and wishes. Her industry friend and musician Anusha Mani, calling her the luckiest person, wrote, “If you aren’t the luckiest, I don’t know what you are!! 21 days in Africa and I didn’t spot one.”

Speaking of her work, the singer has given many hit Bollywood party tracks, including Balam Pichkari of Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Pareshaan from Ishaqzaade, Race 2’s Lat Lag Gayee, and Beech Beech Mein, among many others hits. She has also lent her voice to regional music.

Let us tell you that, after 6 years of relationship, Shalmali married boyfriend Farhan Shaikh, a sound engineer, at their home on November 22, 2021. Earlier, the couple had planned to have a court marriage. But then the wedding ceremony was held in a very traditional manner in the presence of just close family members.

