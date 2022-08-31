On Social Media Sabbatical, Here's How Samantha Ruth Prabhu is Spending Her Time

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the sassiest actresses out there when it comes to lashing back at online trolls. Apart from interacting with her fans, Samantha also hit back at trolls who target her. The south star has always been outspoken about how actresses have to deal with trolls and negativity online. Now, despite being an avid social media user, the actress has reportedly taken a sabbatical from social media. However, she is making great use of her time off from social media and undergoing strenuous training in martial arts, according to a PinkVilla report.

A source close to the actress informed Pinkvilla that she was taking a break from social media and that she had devoted her time to training in martial arts for her upcoming project Citadel, alongside Varun Dhawan. “Sam is someone who wants to focus exclusively on herself and ignore everything else, and there is too much going on around her. She is now away from social media while preparing for her part in Russo Brothers’ Citadel. She is preparing by practising martial arts,” the source said.

The upcoming web series is a spinoff of the popular American science fiction television series Citadel created by Patrick Moran and directed by the Russo Brothers of Avengers Endgame fame. The series is getting spinoffs in multiple countries and languages and the Indian version stars Samantha and Varun Dhawan and is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. As the series is touted to be high on action and stunts, a Hollywood martial arts expert, flown in from the USA is training Samantha for the role.

