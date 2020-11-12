On Son Aryan Khan's Birthday, Gauri Khan Shares Adorable Pic of Him with Suhana and AbRam

It is the birthday of superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. The star kid, who has conceptualised the video for the anthem of his father’s IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, turned 23 this year. Wishing him on his birthday, mother Gauri Khan shared a lovely picture of her kids.

Sharing a picture of the siblings in which Aryan and Suhana are wearing black and AbRam is wearing a yellow-coloured shirt, Gauri wrote, “Birthday Boy.”

The picture has already received more than one lakh likes. Celebrities like Neelam Kothari, Zoya Akhtar, Manish Malhotra have also wished Gauri’s son. Many people wished him in the comments section and some even called him ‘Junior SRK’ because he has a striking resemblance with his father — the king of Bollywood.

A fan sent love from Brazil with the comment, “You have a beautiful family. Kisses from Brazil,” while another commenter asked why Aryan does not smile in his pictures.

Aryan’s sister Suhana Khan also took to Instagram stories and wished her brother. She shared a picture with Aryan and wrote, “Happy birthday to my bestie jk eww xxx,” and tagged him in the post. Suhana is wearing a crop top paired with white jeans while Aryan looks handsome in a military jacket.

Aryan is the eldest child of Shah Rukh and Gauri. He was born in 1997 and has two younger siblings — Suhana and AbRam. He is reportedly studying at the University of Southern California's Cinematic Arts faculty.

Unlike other members of his family who are active on the photo and video-sharing app, Aryan is not active on Instagram.

Finding no other way to wish him, fans have started commenting on his last post made in September 2019 to post their birthday wishes and share their love with him.

During this period of the Covid-19 outbreak, Aryan was spotted with his family. They spent time together during the tournament IPL 2020 and were clicked together in the cricket stadium.