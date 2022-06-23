On Son Linga's Birthday, Dhanush Shares Picture Playing Cricket

Actor Dhanush has shared a picture in which he is seen playing cricket with sons — Yatra and Linga — father Kashthuri Raja and other friends. The picture is receiving a lot of attention on social media.

In the photograph, the entire team is seen wearing red T-shirts. Along with the photo, Dhanush wrote, “Happy happy birthday my linga baby, Thank you for being the light of my life.” From celebs to fans, everyone wished Linga and showered good wishes on him. The post got more than 354,323 likes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanush (@dhanushkraja)



Dhanush has worked in 46 films so far in his career and received numerous awards, including 13 SIIMA Awards, 9 Vijay Awards, 7 Filmfare Awards South, 5 Vikatant Awards, 5 Edison Awards, 4 National Filmfare Awards two as an actor and two as a producer.

He was last seen in the film Atrangi Re, which received mixed reviews from critics. Directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma, the picture was produced by T-Series Films, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Film. It also featured Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. The film was released on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 24.

Next, Dhanush will be seen in the Hollywood film The Gray Man, helmed by Russo Brothers. The movie’s star cast includes Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thorton, and Dhanush.

The actor plays a small but pivotal role in the film. The movie is based on the novel of the same name by Mark Greaney. The Gray Man revolves around a cat-and-mouse chase that ensues between the characters of Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. The film will be released on July 15.

