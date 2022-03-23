On Son Varun Tej's Wedding Question, Nagendra Babu Has a Perfect Answer. Find Here

Actor-producer Nagendra Babu, the father of Varun Tej, has responded to a question about his son’s marriage. Nagendra Babu, while interacting with fans on social media, was asked when Varun would get married. He threw the ball in Varun’s court, saying it was entirely his son’s decision. Nagendra Babu added that Varun could marry anyone of his choice.

Not long ago, there were rumours on social media that Varun would soon tie the knot with Lavanya Tripathi, who featured opposite him in films Mister and Antariksham. However, Lavanya refuted the wedding rumours.

Meanwhile, Varun Tej is gearing up for the release of his next film, Ghani. The film is a romantic sports drama written and directed by Kiran Korrapati. Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company is bankrolling Ghani.

Ghani stars Varun Tej in the titular role alongside Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty, and Naveen Chandra.

The film was originally scheduled to release on 30 July 2021 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India. Ghani is scheduled to hit theatres on 8 April 2022.

Advertisement

Varun Tej will be seen playing the role of a boxer in Ghani. He was trained under Tony Jeffries, a former England boxer who won a bronze medal at the 2008 Summer Olympics, to prepare for the role. The music for the film has been composed by S. Thaman.

Tej will also feature in F2’s sequel F3. The film stars Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah, and Mehreen Pirzada, who will be reprising their roles from the previous film. The production and release of F3 have been deferred several times owing to the Covid-19.

Earlier, scheduled to be released on 27 August 2021, F3 will now be released on 27 May 2022.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.