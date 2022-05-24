Pawan Kalyan Attends Son's School Graduation Day. Pic Inside

Pawan Kalyan recently attended his son Akira’s school graduation day with his ex-wife Renu Desai. Renu posted a picture of the moment on Instagram where she was seen along with her ex-husband, son and daughter.

The picture went viral on the internet and was liked by more than 1 lakh users. She attached a huge caption with the picture which reads, “An era ends and an era begins. Proud parents of an amazing boy on his graduation day. No more getting ready for school early in the morning, no more worrying about the bus timing, no more rushing to get the lunch packed on time, no more tutions, no more PTM, no more school.”

She further added, “I have told Akira that his true journey begins now and I hope he finds his own spot in the sunlight without needing the light of his parents. My little baby grew up really fast.”

Renu is a renowned actor, who has been seen in films like Johnny, James Pandu and Badri. She will also mark her return to the silver screen with a special guest appearance in Ravi Teja’s Tiger Nageswara Rao.

Pawan Kalyan and Renu tied the knot in 2009 and are parents to son Akira Nandan and daughter Aadhya. The couple got divorced in 2012.

Pawan Kalyan was recently seen in Bheemla Nayak and the film did good business at the box office. The movie, which was released in theatres on February 25, grossed close to Rs 200 crore at the box office. It also made a collection of $2.4 million (over Rs18 crore) in the United States.

Now, the power star is busy with his upcoming Telugu romantic action-drama Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. The Harish Shankar directorial has been produced by the Mythri Movie Makers. Devi Sri Prasad scored music for the film.

