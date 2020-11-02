On 'Soul Sister' Shanaya Kapoor's Birthday, Ananya Panday Sends Love

Actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor rang in her 21st birthday on November 2. To make her day special, actress Ananya Panday sent the sweetest greeting to her BFF.

Ananya took to her official Instagram and dedicated a post for the birthday girl. She wished her bestie with a picture featuring herself and Shanaya. The picture has the two girls posing in style for the camera.

Ananya is seen dressed in a white top and a printed mini skirt. Shanaya, on the other hand, is wearing a strapless body hugging orange number. Along with the picture, Ananya wrote, “happy 21st bday to my soul sister ily shanicakes”

Suhana Khan, who is the third in the trio of best friends, also wished Shanaya with a special picture. Suhana, who is also marking her dad, superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, shared a memory from last year on her Instagram story.

Shanaya also got a heartfelt wish from her father on the special day. Sanjay posted a series of pictures to wish his daughter and wrote, “Happy birthday my ️love, can’t believe you’re 21 , time really flies , have a great great year and a super life ahead , we are so proud of you, can’t believe I have missed your birthday first time in 21 years but the show must go on and I am so glad you understand that!”

Shanaya’s cousin Sonam Kapoor is the daughter of actor Anil Kapoor. Sonam wished her younger cousin with a sweet throwback picture.

Shanaya was an assistant director on the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl headlined by her cousin Janhvi Kapoor. She is yet to step in as an actor. Her father told PTI in an interview that before venturing into acting, Shanaya wants to understand the nuances of filmmaking.