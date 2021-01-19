On Soumitra Chatterjee's Birth Anniversary, Parambrata Chatterjee Shares Teaser of Biopic Abhijaan

Soumitra Chatterjee's biopic was in the making after the Bengali screen icon passed away last year. On his 86th birth anniversary, the teaser of his biopic Abhijaan has been released by actor-director Parambrata Chatterjee.

The biopic is an intriguing mix of actor Jisshu Sengupta playing the role of a young Soumitra, while the legend himself also stars in it. The teaser begins with a visual of Soumitra delivering a dialogue, and then goes into the past struggles of the actor's journey, the struggles and criticism he had faced.

In a scene, we also see an actor impersonating Satyajit Ray, with whom Soumitra had a long standing association, delivering many cinematic gems together. The Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee was often referred to as Ray's 'alter ego' as well as one of the first proponents of the naturalistic style of acting in Bengali cinema.

Sharing the teaser, Parambrata said, "First visuals from Our humble attempt to understand the incredible journey of a true artiste! There won’t be another like you." The trailer will be released next.

Jisshu Sengupta, while talking about the film earlier, had spoken about attempting the rather daunting task - playing the role of Soumitra Chatterjee. "Playing Soumitra Chatterjee in front of him was like a suicidal attempt for me. I was having nightmares,” said Jisshu, who had just wrapped up shooting for the film. “We don’t have scenes together, but he is part of the film. And he will also be watching it. Surprisingly, he was the one who called me up and said that he wants me to play the part. I was shocked."

Read: When Jisshu Sengupta Got Nightmares Acting as Soumitra Chatterjee in His Biopic

The iconic actor died in November last year following an over-a-month-long battle with multiple ailments after testing positive for COVID-19.