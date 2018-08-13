English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
On Sridevi’s Birth Anniversary, Janhvi Shares Throwback Photo With Her & Dad Boney Kapoor
On what would have been Sridevi’s 55th birthday, Janhvi has shared an adorable throwback photograph of her as a child with the late actress and father Boney Kapoor.
Sridevi and her daughter Jhanvi Kapoor arrive at the special screening of Padman, held at Yash Raj studio in Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Sridevi had always maintained that her priority would always be her two daughters — Janhvi and Khushi. It was for her two girls that she sacrificed her film career. However, she had made a stellar comeback on screen after 15 years with a lead role in English Vinglish in 2012. Thereafter, she once again went on a hiatus for four years to focus on raising her girls.
“There were quite a few films. But I had quite a few reasons for not doing those films--mostly personal. My elder daughter was occupied with higher studies. There were many issues that she could’ve faced. As a mother, I wanted to be available for her during that period. Even if I liked a script, and wanted desperately to be part of it, I needed to sacrifice it to be a mother first,” the actress had said in an interview ahead of the release of her last outing Mom.
Earlier this year, in a heart-wrenching note in memory of her late mother, Janhvi had shared that “I didn’t have to rely on anyone or anything because the only person I ever needed was you. My best friend.”
And now, on what would have been Sridevi’s 55th birthday, Janhvi has shared an adorable throwback photograph of her as a child with the late actress and father Boney Kapoor. In the picture, Janhvi can be seen nestled in Sridevi’s arms while Boney Kapoor stands behind them.
Take a look:
Meanwhile, on the eve of Sridevi’s birth anniversary, Boney Kapoor had told Pinkvilla that he and his family are yet to come to terms with the fact that she's gone forever.
“There are heroes and then there are legends, heroes get remembered but legends never die. Sri lives with us every day… not a minute goes by when we don’t miss her,” he said.
Sridevi passed away in Dubai in February this year from an accidental death, due to a cardiac episode.
