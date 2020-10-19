On Sunny Deol's Birthday, Here are Some of His Iconic Dialogues

Bollywood’s angry action hero Sunny Deol celebrates his 64th birthday today. Son of veteran Hindi cinema actor Dharmendra, Sunny made his debut in the 1982 movie Betaab. The actor went on to star in some of the most successful movies of the eighties and nineties like Ghayal (1990) for which he won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor and Damini The Lightning (1993), which won him the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Sunny’s movies have given the generation a series of iconic dialogues. Take a look at some of them:

“Yeh dhai kilo ka haath jab kisipe padtha hai na, toh aadmi uth-ta nahi uthh jaata hai”

This iconic dialogue from the movie Damini became more famous than the movie itself. The dialogue described Sunny’s image as the Bollywood actor known for playing righteous roles, fighting for the weak.

“Tareekh pe tareekh, tareekh pe tareekh, tareekh pe tareekh milti gayi My Lord, Per insaaf nahi mila!”

Another gem from the movie Damini was Sunny’s angry speech in one of the courtroom scenes. Sunny portrayed an alcoholic lawyer who uses his litigation skills to help a young rape victim get due justice and restores faith in law.

“Agar aapka Pakistan zindabad hai toh isme humein koi aitraaz nahi lekin hamara Hindustan zindabad tha, zindabad hai aur zindabad rahega”

This dialogue from the movie Gadar showed us Sunny’s angry Punjabi patriotic side. From uprooting hand pumps in anger to crossing borders for love, the movie was a complete spectrum of a typical Sunny Deol movie.

“Yeh mazdoor ka haath hai, loha pighlakar uska aakar badal deta hai”

From the 1996 movie Ghatak, Deol portrayed a kind man who was forced to change his ways to destroy the arch-enemy Katya’s gang.