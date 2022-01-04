On Sunny Kaushal's 'King Pose', Sister-in-law Katrina Kaif's Comment Wins Hearts

Bollywood actor duo Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had tied the knot on December 9, 2021. The wedding, which was held in secrecy but attracted a lot of attention everywhere on social media, was no doubt the most high-profile celebrity wedding last year in India.

The two newly-married lovebirds keep sharing their cute and romantic pictures on social media. Nowadays, they react to pictures of each other’s families as well. On Monday, Katrina reacted to a picture of her brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal on Instagram, leaving a cute comment. The post with the comment is going viral currently.

Sunny had shared two posts on Instagram, wherein he is seen in a royal avatar and posing like a prince. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Look like a warrior and pose like a king."

The post has more than 2 lakh likes and numerous comments from his fans. But it was his brother’s wife Katrina, whose reaction caught everyone’s eye. She wrote, “Vine hai, vibe hai." Translated to English, it means, “Ooh, the vibe."

This comment is getting a lot of attention, and people are going crazy about the beautiful bond that members of the Kaushal family share. Here is the post with Katrina’s comment on it:

Sunny Kaushal is extremely active on social media and often puts out pictures and videos for his fans. Besides, there have been lots of rumours about his link-up with Bunty and Babli 2 actor Sharvari Wagh. The two are rumoured to be seeing each other for a while.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.