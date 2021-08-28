On Super Dancer, Shilpa Shetty Gets Emotional After 'Soulful Performance'

Dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 has its charm back, for actor Shilpa Shetty, who is on the judges’ panel alongside Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapoor, is back.

The actor wins over people’s hearts with her smile and high spirits every single time. However, there came a moment during the shooting of an episode recently when she couldn’t control her emotions.

The makers of the show have released a promo of a special episode in which Shilpa is seen getting very emotional. In the promo video, contestants can be seen giving special performances for their maternal and paternal grandparents. Shilpa had tears in her eyes after the beautiful performance of one of the contestants, Sanchit, who performed with his ‘guru’ Vartika. Besides Shilpa, Geeta also got very emotional.

The video has been shared by Sony TV on its official Instagram account. The caption of the video says that super Sanchit and super guru Vartika are coming with a soulful performance to win your hearts. It also asks people to watch the grandparents special episode this weekend. In the video, Anurag has called Sanchit and Vartika’s performance their most soulful ever. The video was posted around 21 hours ago on the official handle and has already received more than 75,000 views.

Fans are also commenting and appreciating their favourite contestant. This special episode can be seen this weekend on Saturday and Sunday on Sony TV at 8 pm. The channel has shared a few more videos giving glimpses of performances of other contestants as well.

