On Suriya's 'Jai Bhim', Tamil Actor Soori Says Film Deserves Awards

Tamil film star Suriya’s new movie ‘Jai Bhim’ started streaming on Amazon Prime Video on November 2. The courtroom drama, written and directed by TJ Gnanavel, is receiving immense praise from fans, actors, and critics alike. The story of the film revolves around the day-to-day lives of tribal communities and shows an advocate’s struggle to get them justice. And now Tamil actor Soori has also praised the film after veteran actor Kamal Haasan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Soori had watched Jai Bhim and appreciated the film for bringing the story of a marginalised community to the public sphere. He went on to say that the film deserves awards and it will be a matter of pride if the film receives awards in the coming days.

Since its release on Amazon Prime Video, Jai Bhim is garnering praise from all quarters.

Suriya, who is playing the lead role in Jai Bhim, in a tweet, said that he is “Overwhelmed” and “feeling blessed.”

Earlier, Kamal Haasan appreciated the film, saying that he was left teary-eyed after watching Jai Bhim. He also extended his best wishes to the entire team of the film. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also appreciated the film, saying that it reminded him of his days in jail in 1976 during the Emergency.

In the film, Suriya is seen in the role of a lawyer named Chandru, who fights against all odds for the tribal communities. Apart from Suriya, the film features Prakash Raj, Rajisha Vijayan, Rao Ramesh, and LijoMol Jose in pivotal roles in Jai Bhim.

Jai Bhim’s film’s story is inspired by real-life incidents based on the life of popular advocate and retired Madras High Court judge, Justice Chandru. The film is streaming in multiple languages on Amazon Prime Video from November 2.

