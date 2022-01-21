On Sushant Singh Rajput's Birth Anniversary, 5 Songs of the Actor That Are Still Our Favourite

SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Sushant Singh Rajput was a talented actor who delivered many commercially hit films. With every film he appeared in, the actor established a name for himself in Bollywood. Many songs have also been picturised on the actor and people remember him through those songs even today. From Namo Namo to Chaar Kadam, here are the top 5 songs of Sushant that you’ll never get over!

Namo Namo

From the film Kedarnath, the song Namo Namo is sung by Amit Trivedi, released in 2018. The song featured Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan. Namo Namo has beautiful lyrics dedicated to Lord Shiva, while the music video showcased the majestic mystical mountains of the Himalayas.

Main Tera Boyfriend

Sushant Singh Rajput was also known for his dancing skills, apart from his acting. He featured in the song Main Tera Boyfriend along with actress Kriti Sanon. Sung by Arijit Singh and Neha Kakkar, the song has more than 700 Million views on YouTube. Main Tera Boyfriend is from the film Raabta.

Manja

The song Manja is from Sushant Singh Rajput’s debut film Kai Po Che. It featured Amit Sadh and Rajkummar Rao along with Sushant. Sung by Amit Trivedi and Mohan Kanan, the tuneful song depicted the friendship of three friends who grew up in India at the turn of the millennium.

Sweetheart

Another song from the film Kedarnath is Sweetheart, which too featured Sara Ali Khan and Sushant. The hook step of the song was well-liked by the millenials. Sung by Dev Negi, Sweetheart spoke about love and celebrations.

Chaar Kadam

Featuring Anushka Sharma and Sushant, the song Chaar Kadam is from the film PK. The beautiful soulful song is sung by Shaan and Shreya Ghoshal while the lyrics were written by Swanand Kirkire. Chaar Kadam became the first Hindi song to be shot in the Belgian city of Bruges, with a strong historical background and refreshing environment.

