Sister Announces Scholarship of Rs 25.5 Lakh on Sushant Singh Rajput's Birth Anniversary

To mark late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's 35th birth anniversary, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who is based out of America, has announced a scholarship worth USD 35,000 which almost equals out to around Rs 25.5 lakhs for "anyone who is interested in pursuing Astrophysics at UC Berkeley".

Shweta took to her Instagram account to share that the step has been taken towards fulfilling one of Sushant's dreams. Sharing a snapshot of an old Instagram post of Sushant, Shweta wrote, "The Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund of $35,000 has been set up in UC Berkeley. Anyone who is interested in pursuing Astrophysics at UC Berkeley can apply for this fund. Grateful to the Angels who made it possible. 🙏 Happy Birthday, my little brother, I hope you always stay happy wherever you are! Love You ❤️#SushantDay." (sic)

Shweta Singh Kirti recently shared Sushant Singh Rajput’s handwritten note on becoming the best version of himself. The note expressed the artiste’s desire to be better at things. “I think I spent 30 years of my life, the first 30, trying to become something. I wanted to become good at things, I wanted to become good at tennis, and school and grades. And everything I viewed in that perspective. I am not okay the way I am, but if I got good at things,” the note read.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead inside his Mumbai home on June 14, 2020. His last movie, Dil Bechara, was released posthumously on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24, 2020.