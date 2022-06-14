On Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Anniversary, SSR Fans Trend '2 Years of Injustice to Sushant'

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans have flooded social media to pay tribute to the beloved star on the second anniversary of his death. The star of hit films like Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, and Chhichhore, Sushant’s varied career came to an end in 2020 when the actor was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. He was 34 years old. Mumbai Police said the death was a case of suicide.

However, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing Sushant’s death, with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Board (NCB) investigating money laundering and drugs-related angle in the case.

On Sushant’s second death anniversary, fans are not just remembering their favourite star but also demanding “justice” for the actor by trending hashtags such as ‘2 years Of Injustice To Sushant,’ ‘CBI Fast Track SSR Case,’ and ‘Support Sushant Singh Rajput’.

One fan wrote: “It’s the body that dies not the soul. You’ll always be with us in our heart. There is nothing that I can do for you than praying. May God bless your soul. We love you @itsSSR. 2 Years Of Injustice To Sushant.”

Another fan tweeted: “Sushant Singh Rajput the name that united millions, the persona that created the biggest revolution in recent History because he was and Sushant Singh Rajput Always will be the best in everything and he deserves justice.”

On this day 2 years ago sushant memorial day "2years Of Injustice To Sushant" still no justice #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #SushantSinghRajput

We Didn't Forget.

A popular face on the Indian television courtesy the hit soap opera Pavitra Rishta, Sushant made his feature debut in 2013 with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The duo went on to become friends, later re-teaming for 2018’s Kedarnath. Sushant was last seen in Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara.

