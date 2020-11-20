On Sushmita Sen's Birthday, Beau Rohman Shawl Presents Shayari for Her, Says 'Tu Kya Kamaal Hai'

Sushmita Sen celebrated her birthday with family and beau Rohman Shawl. She also gave fans an inside glimpse into her low-key birthday celebration by sharing pictures and videos on social media. Rohman also took to Instagram to share an adorable photo with the actress and wished her in the romantic style.

Sharing a picture of himself, kissing Sushmita on the forehead, he wrote, “Kuch na kahu toh adhoora sa reh jaega, kuch kahu to bhi pura na ho paega !! Tu bemisaal hai, ye duniya ne maana hain !! Tu kya kamaal hain, ye maine tere pass aake jaana hain !! Happy Happy Happy walaa Budday my babushhhhhhhh (If I don’t say anything, it’ll seem incomplete, and if I do, it won’t be enough. You’re amazing, the world knows it, and I found out when I got to know you).” (sic)

As soon as Rohman shared the post, Sushmita commented, "Uff! My babushhhhhh shayar!!!! I love you so much! You make every day a celebration!!! #yours @birthdaygirl" (sic)

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl often trend on social media for their romantic posts for each other. In a recent interview with Zoom TV, the former beauty queen revealed that she met Rohman on Instagram.

Rohman Shawl started making appearances on Sushmita's Instagram sometime in 2018 - they also attended Diwali parties together for the first time that year.