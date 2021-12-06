CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#KatrinaKaif-VickyKaushal#Coronavirus#IndvsNZ#Movies
Home » News » Movies » On Sussanne Khan's Goa Vacation Pics, Netizens Have This Question
1-MIN READ

On Sussanne Khan's Goa Vacation Pics, Netizens Have This Question

A series of pictures of Sussanne Khan from her Goa trip is currently going viral on social media.

A series of pictures of Sussanne Khan from her Goa trip is currently going viral on social media.

Soon after she shared the picture, many asked Sussanne about Arslan Goni in the comments section.

Entertainment Bureau

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport after she returned home following a vacation in Goa. Meanwhile, Arslan Goni, brother of Ali Goni, was also seen leaving the Mumbai airport. Following this, a tittle-tattle has been going on that both were in Goa together.

Now, a series of pictures of Sussanne Khan from her Goa trip is currently going viral on social media. The photo, initially shared by Sussanne on her Instagram page, shows her sitting at Mandrem Beach with a stray dog while soaking up the sun.

IG post link- https://www.instagram.com/p/CXDrKvfsqv7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

“The best things in life are free. #loveonabeach @elsewheregoa #straydogslove #randomconnections,” Sussanne captioned the picture. In the photo, Sussanne is looking beautiful in a white monokini.

RELATED NEWS

Soon after she shared the picture, many asked Sussanne about Arslan Goni in the comments section. Netizens want to know if she went to Goa with her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni. One pulling her leg, wrote, “Can’t see Arslan sir in the picture. Oh! He is the one clicking these pictures.”

Sussanne’s industry friends, actor Neelam Kothari and designer Farah Khan Ali, showered love with heart emojis in the comments section.

Many fans complimented Sussanne. One person wrote, “What a lovely photo.” Another one said, “You look very pretty.” On various occasions, the rumoured couple has been spotted spending time together.

Sussanne Khan married Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan in 2000. Both were counted among the most lovable couples in the industry. Sussanne and Hrithik have two children — Hridhaan and Rehan Roshan. In 2014, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan parted ways after being together for 14 years.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.
Tags
first published:December 06, 2021, 12:00 IST