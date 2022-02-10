On Sussanne Khan's Workout Video, Ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's Hilarious Comment

Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan has reacted to her ex-wife Sussanne Khan’s workout video. Sussanne recently shared a video in which she is working out with heavyweights. She is a fitness freak and follows a strict workout routine. She often shares her workout videos and pictures, giving fitness goals to fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

Sharing the video, Sussanne, an interior designer by profession, wrote in the caption, “Monday dumbell circuit… Done". Hrithik commented on the post and wrote, “Haha I like the shorts". Sussanne can be seen wearing a black tank top and blue-white basketball shorts. Sussanne’s followers have also commented on this post of hers.

One of the users wrote, “Very hard working girl!", another one said, “Love the shorts". A third user commented, “Looking gorgeous".

Hrithik and Sussanne were married for 14 years before they parted ways. However, the two still share a healthy and friendly relationship. They are often seen spending time with their children.

The two make fun of each other on social media and also leave nice comments on each other’s posts. Hrithik and Sussanne are often targeted when seen together but the two always back each other. They are also seen enjoying themselves at family functions and parties.

