Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

On Tarachand Barjatya’s 27th Death Anniversary, Here're Some of His Finest Family Films

He is the founder of Rajshri Productions. The mainstay of Barjatya’s films was family values and togetherness.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 23, 2019, 3:49 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
On Tarachand Barjatya’s 27th Death Anniversary, Here're Some of His Finest Family Films
Image of Tarachand Barjatya , courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Indian films producer Tarachand Barjatya had successfully produced many Bollywood films from the 1960s through to the 1980s. He is the founder of Rajshri Productions, which continues to produce films for the industry even today.

He was born in Rajasthan in 1914. He died on September 21, 1992. His grandson Sooraj R. Barjatya is a successful film producer, who currently looks after Rajshri Productions.

The mainstay of Barjatya’s films was family values and togetherness. So today, on his 27th death anniversary, let’s take a look at the legendary producer’s finest works

Chitchor

Written and directed by Basu Chatterjee, this Hindi romantic film was released in the year 1976. This is a Rajshri Productions film produced by Tarachand Barjatya. It is based on a Bengali story, Chittachakor by Subodh Ghosh. The movie was re-made by Sooraj Barjatya in 2003, which released by the name Mai Prem Ki Deewani Hoon.

Nadiya Ke Paar

Sachin and Saadhna Singh starrer Nadiya Ke Paas was adapted from the first half of the Hindi novel Kohbar Ki Shart, by Keshav Prasad Mishra. Tarachand Barjatya produced film was remade in 1994 by Rajshri Productions as Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

Geet Gaata Chal

An orphan’s plight to choose between independence or societal obligations, this simple film was very well received by the audience. Produced by Tarachand Barjatya for Rajshri Productions, the film was directed by Hiren Nag. The film starred Sachin, Sarika, Madan Puri, Padma Khanna and Leela Mishra in pivotal roles. The movie is a remake of 1965 Bengali movie Atithi.

Saaransh

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, this Tarachand Barjatya produced film revolves around the misery of an elderly couple who lost their young son to a tragedy. The film went on to receive several awards, including three Filmfares.

Uphaar

Uphaar is a film about a childlike woman who fails to understand the true meaning of marriage initially. However, things fall into places after she learns the values of a married woman and the duties of a wife.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram