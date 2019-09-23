Indian films producer Tarachand Barjatya had successfully produced many Bollywood films from the 1960s through to the 1980s. He is the founder of Rajshri Productions, which continues to produce films for the industry even today.

He was born in Rajasthan in 1914. He died on September 21, 1992. His grandson Sooraj R. Barjatya is a successful film producer, who currently looks after Rajshri Productions.

The mainstay of Barjatya’s films was family values and togetherness. So today, on his 27th death anniversary, let’s take a look at the legendary producer’s finest works

Chitchor

Written and directed by Basu Chatterjee, this Hindi romantic film was released in the year 1976. This is a Rajshri Productions film produced by Tarachand Barjatya. It is based on a Bengali story, Chittachakor by Subodh Ghosh. The movie was re-made by Sooraj Barjatya in 2003, which released by the name Mai Prem Ki Deewani Hoon.

Nadiya Ke Paar

Sachin and Saadhna Singh starrer Nadiya Ke Paas was adapted from the first half of the Hindi novel Kohbar Ki Shart, by Keshav Prasad Mishra. Tarachand Barjatya produced film was remade in 1994 by Rajshri Productions as Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

Geet Gaata Chal

An orphan’s plight to choose between independence or societal obligations, this simple film was very well received by the audience. Produced by Tarachand Barjatya for Rajshri Productions, the film was directed by Hiren Nag. The film starred Sachin, Sarika, Madan Puri, Padma Khanna and Leela Mishra in pivotal roles. The movie is a remake of 1965 Bengali movie Atithi.

Saaransh

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, this Tarachand Barjatya produced film revolves around the misery of an elderly couple who lost their young son to a tragedy. The film went on to receive several awards, including three Filmfares.

Uphaar

Uphaar is a film about a childlike woman who fails to understand the true meaning of marriage initially. However, things fall into places after she learns the values of a married woman and the duties of a wife.

