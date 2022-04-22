On Television Premiere, Akhanda Gets 13.31 TRP. Fans Say IPL Reason For Low Viewership

Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Akhanda recently had its television premiere. Star Ma, who secured the satellite rights of the film, aired the Boyapati Srinu directorial on April 10 at 6 pm. Recently, a TRP rating of the film was released. The blockbuster received 13.31 TRP points.

However, fans are saying that the rating was too low for Akhanda, and the reason might be the IPL. The film crew sold the Akhanda Hindi dubbing rights to a leading distribution company for Rs. 20 crores. The film is also being remade in Hindi. The makers of the Hindi remake are considering Akshay Kumar or Ajay Devgn for the lead role. However, an official announcement in this regard is awaited.

Produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under his Dwaraka Creations, Akhanda has reportedly done a business of Rs 200 crores, including non-theatrical (satellite and digital rights), overseas and local theatres.

Besides Balakrishna in a dual role and Pragya Jaiswal in the female lead role, the film features Jagapathi Babu, Srikanth Nithin Mehta, and Poorna in pivotal roles.

With the background music scored by S. Thaman, the film’s dialogues were penned by M. Ratnam. Meanwhile, edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao, C. Ram Prasad handled the camera.

Nandamuri Balakrishna is riding high on the success of the film. The actor-turned-MLA is on a signing spree and has multiple promising projects in the pipeline.

Tentatively titled NBK107, Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently busy in the shoot of the actioner helmed by Gopichand Malineni. Balayya’s first look from the film has also been released, and it received a good response. In the first look, Balayya was seen in a black shirt, lungi, and black sunglasses.

After wrapping up NBK107, Balakrishna will be doing a film with Anil Ravipudi.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.