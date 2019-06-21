Take the pledge to vote

On the Eve of Thalapathy Vijay's Birthday, Tamil Star Gifts Fans Poster of New Film

Thalapathy 63, which is Vijay's upcoming film, has been named Bigil, and will show the Tamil star in a double role.

News18.com

Updated:June 21, 2019, 7:43 PM IST
On the Eve of Thalapathy Vijay's Birthday, Tamil Star Gifts Fans Poster of New Film
Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay broke his Twitter hiatus since October 2018 to reveal the new poster of his upcoming film, a day before his birthday. The actor, who turns 45 on June 22, posted the tweet showing him in two looks from his film Thalapathy 63, which has now been named Bigil.

The film was tentatively called Thalapathy 63 after its announcement, and fans were waiting for Vijay's birthday week, as usual, for more information on the title and the first look. Vijay announced the official title alongwith the poster, which is set against North Madras backdrop, featuring the actor in dual roles of father and son.

From the poster, it's evident that the father is a local rowdy and the son is a football coach. An older Vijay with speckles of grey in his hair sports a menacing look, while the younger avatar is seen behind him tossing a football casually.

Bigil is a colloquial Tamil word that refers to 'whistle'. Directed by Atlee, Bigil is the third collaboration of the director with Vijay after their earlier blockbusters, Theri and Mersal. Atlee released the look on Twitter, calling it his "birthday gift to Vijay anna." Nayanthara plays the female lead in the film and Jackie Shroff is the antagonist.

The film is said to be a sports drama, in which Vijay plays a football coach. AR Rahman is composing music for the film, which is set to release on Diwali. The movie had hit the floors in January and has been majorly shot in a specially-erected football stadium set at the EVP Studios in Chennai.

