On The Kapil Sharma Show, Alia Bhatt Announces Election Symbol for Her Political Party

Alia Bhatt recently revealed that she cannot vote in the Lok Sabha elections as she holds a British passport. Since Indian rules don't allow anyone to hold dual citizenship, Alia can only cast her vote if she gives up her British citizenship.In an interview with India Today, Alia Bhatt, who was present along with Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur as a part of promotions of their upcoming film Kalank, asked about how they were going to do their bit to elect the new government. While Varun, Sonakshi and Aditya combinedly answered, "by voting," Alia chose to keep mum only to reveal later that she can't vote.Once again, an election-themed question was thrown at Alia when she recently appeared, along with the Kalank team, on The Kapil Sharma Show.The actress was asked about what her election symbol would be if she were to form a political party.To which, the actress quipped, “My election symbol would be a plate.”When asked about the reason behind her answer, she said, "Because I have seen many chamche (yes-man) in politics, but there are no plates."Varun, on the other hand, said that he would like his election symbol to be an underwear, adding, “Kachcha sab se achcha (My underwear is the best). That’s because an underwear protects everyone’s dignity.”Kalank, which is produced by Karan Johar, is all set to release on April 17 and also features stars like Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.