On The Kapil Sharma Show, Host's Mother Reveals 'Secrets', Leaves Audience in Splits

Comedian Kapil Sharma on Saturday welcomed actors Chitrangada Singh and Abhishek Bachhan, the leads of the upcoming OTT movie Bob Biswas, to The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil had also invited his mother, who was seated among the audience, to the same episode.

Introducing his mother to Abhishek and Chitrangada, Kapil said that she insisted that I get married soon, but after marriage, she hardly spends any time with her daughter-in-law Ginni Chatrath. This comment drew a comeback from Kapil’s mother. Responding to her son’s comment, she said, “Well, it’s not my fault if my daughter-in-law does not let me sit with her at home. What should I do?" Everyone on the show burst out laughing after listening to her quip.

Keeping up the camaraderie, Kapil’s mother further said, “Every day, she asks him to leave the show early in the day, laying out his suit on the bed. Tell me, what should I do?” Abhishek and Chitrangada could not control their laughter upon hearing her words.

This is, however, not Kapil’s mother’s first brush with a member of the Bachhan family. Once, Big B aka Amitabh Bachchan had asked Kapil’s mother a unique question on the sets of his show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

In the episode, Kapil revealed that his mother had accompanied him on the shoot of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ in Surat. Amitabh Bachchan asked her what she had eaten before giving birth to Kapil. “Dal phulka," she replied innocently.

Kapil Sharma and his now-wife Ginni were good friends during their college days, but their work separated them from each other. The two were married on 12 December 2018 in Jalandhar. The couple had organized multiple wedding receptions in Amritsar, Delhi, and Mumbai. Now he has two children, Trishaan and Anayra.

