On The Kapil Sharma Show, Nora Fatehi Looks Nothing Short of Goddess

One of our favourite television reality shows, The Kapil Sharma Show is back with another season and fans are loving it. The season does not have Krushna Abhishek and comedy queen Bharti Singh, and the fans are missing them. Nonetheless, the new season has got much love and positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings.

As per every episode, the sets of TKSS are filled with the star cast of any upcoming film promoting that. And this time, the episode will host Nora Fatehi, Ayushmann Khurana, and Anirudh Iyer — the star cast of the upcoming film An Action Hero.

A video of Nora Fatehi before entering the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show surfaced recently and she looked dreamy. She was seen in a champagne lehenga that gave an illusion of a saree and had heavy embroidery all over. The blouse had a beautiful plunged neckline with a noodle sleeve that made the entire look prettiest. For jewellery, she added a finely layered choker with a matching pair of earrings with a glammed-up makeup look.

Talking about the film, after piquing fan’s interest for a long time, the makers of Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat’s action thriller An Action Hero have revealed the film’s trailer, which depicts Ayushmann as a movie star (youth icon) caught up in an action film plot in real life. The trailer teases a chase sequence laced with humour, with both Ayushmann and Jaideep Ahlawat’s antagonist (who believes Ayushmann’s character is to blame for his brother’s death) in top form.

The trailer begins with Ayushmann Khurrana’s superstar Manav driving his car at full speed and ramming his brakes as he is apprehended by Jaideep’s cop Bhoora. Manav is accused of murdering Bhoora’s brother Vicky, whose body is discovered after he goes to meet his favourite actor Manav. We also see him in action scenes as a hero. But his life is turned upside down when he runs abroad and is pursued by Bhoora even after he flees the country. The trailer’s fight sequences and witty dialogue are intriguing elements. Ayushmann and Jaideep’s chemistry is fantastic and will undoubtedly draw audiences to the theatres.

