On The Kapil Sharma Show, Ranbir Kapoor's Sister Reveals Secret About Him

Actor Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni will be seen as special guests on The Kapil Sharma Show soon. This mother-daughter duo, which is going to be on the TV together for the first time, will be seen having some interesting conversations with host Kapil. A promo of the show has been released and Riddhima appears to be revealing some secrets of her brother and Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor in front of their mother Neetu.

Riddhima has shared this promo of The Kapil Sharma Show on her Instagram handle. In the caption, she writes that Neetu Ji might feel that Ranbir is innocent but Riddhima let a few secrets out. She mentioned the date and time of the show and tagged her mother as well. In the short clip, Kapil asks Riddhima if it is true that when she studied in London, Ranbir used to give her things to others without telling anyone.

Listening to this, Riddhima shakes her head in a yes, laughs, and tells everyone that when was studying in London and returned, this one time one of Ranbir’s friends came home to meet her. At this moment, Neetu interrupts and says “girlfriend" and everyone starts laughing. Riddhima continued that it was then she noticed that the girl was wearing a top very similar to hers that she failed to find.

Later, she came to know that Ranbir used to quietly give her things to his friends. Listening to this, everyone starts laughing loudly and Neetu’s reaction was even better. This fun and entertaining episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will be telecast on Sony this weekend. Neetu was also seen in Indian Idol recently.

