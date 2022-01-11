On the Maldives Beach, Sunny Leone Rocks the Blue And Pink Monokini

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone commands a huge fan following of 40 million people on Instagram. The diva is often seen blessing the Instagram feed with her ravishing looks and work-related videos. The actor has, this time, shared some moments from her Maldives vacation.

The adult film star-turned-Bollywood actor looks like a bombshell in a blue and pink monokini.

In the photographs, the actor appears to be enjoying her time on the Maldives beach. The video and the snaps have been uploaded with the caption, “Back in Paradise!!" In one of the clips, Sunny sends a flying kiss to her fans.

In another video, the actor, in a pink and blue outfit, is dancing carefree to a song. Sunny uploaded this video with the caption, “Sunday mood". Matching with her pink dress, the actor has also created an animated pink butterfly in one of the corners of the frame.

The diva is prominently known for her hit dance numbers in Bollywood. Sunny has also shared on her Instagram a BTS of her dance performance for the Jyotica Tangri’s number Auntiyaan Dance Karengi.

She has uploaded the video with the caption “The Rehearsal”. The actor is polishing her dance moves in the video. The video concludes with Sunny realising that she forgot a step and the director called it “Cut”.

The actor has shared another BTS from the sets of the same song with a fanboy.

On the work front, Sunny will soon be seen in films Rangeela and Oh My Ghost.

