LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Republic Day 2019
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

On the Occasion of Republic Day, Akshay Kumar Announces Release Date of 'Kesari', Shares New Poster

On the occasion of Republic Day, Akshay Kumar has announced the release date of his upcoming film 'Kesari'.

News18.com

Updated:January 26, 2019, 5:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
On the Occasion of Republic Day, Akshay Kumar Announces Release Date of 'Kesari', Shares New Poster
Image courtesy: Parineeti Chopra/ Twitter
On the occasion of Republic Day, Akshay Kumar has unveiled the new poster of his upcoming film Kesari, based on one of the bravest battles fought in India, the battle of Saragarhi. Akshay has teamed up with filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions for the movie, which is being directed by Anurag Singh.

Sharing the new poster alongside the release date of the film i.e, March 21, 2019, Akshay wrote, "Happy Republic Day. It’s our #70thRepublicDay but our men have been fighting for the country since time unknown. 122 years ago, 21 Sikhs fought against 10000 invaders. #KESARI is their story, in cinemas on March 21," he tweeted.

The new poster has Akshay Kumar as a turbaned Sikh soldier who fought with 21 men against thousands of Afghan tribesman in the landmark Battle of Saragarhi. He looks fierce as he is battle ready with his force.




Speaking about the film, Akshay had erlier said, “I’ve started shooting for my film 'Kesari', where I’m in the heaviest turban and beard I’ve ever had to wear. So I shaved my head to make my life a little easier. I’m known for hating wigs, prosthetics and so on, and 'Kesari' is quite demanding. It’s probably my favourite look, though it’s taxing to fight and sweat in this avatar. But I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Kesari, which was meant to be a collaboration among three of Bollywood biggies- Salman Khan, Akshay and Karan, went on floors in January without the Sultan star. The film also features Parineeti Chopra in the lead role.

Follow @news18movies for more

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram