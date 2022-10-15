“On the Path of Gandmother”: Fans React As Sara Ali Khan And Shubman Gill Spotted Together

Actress Sara Ali Khan may belong to a Nawab lineage, but her down to earth nature would not give off any royal vibes. Her quirky Instagram reels showing off her happy go lucky side have gained as much popularity as her films. The young actress often remains in news for some reason or the other. However, this time she is making the headlines for her rumoured relationship with Indian cricketer Shubman Gill.

The rumours of Sara dating Shubman first started circulating on social media in August after the duo was spotted dining together at a Mumbai restaurant. While both of them remain tight lipped about their relationship, the rumour has gained steam with both of them recently spotted together on a flight and at the same hotel. The viral clip has left fans convinced that both are dating.

Sara & Shubman Gill spotted together in Hotel & flight 👀 pic.twitter.com/AjVBCOaOTW — Cricpedia (@_Cricpedia) October 13, 2022

While the relationship is still not confirmed, fans are already drawing parallels between Sara and her grandmother Sharmila Tagore, who also chose a cricketer as the life partner.

The much talked about romance between Sharmila Tagore and former Indian cricket team captain, the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and their subsequent marriage was the first romantic nexus between the world of cricket and entertainment. Both were reigning supreme in their respective fields when they entered into a relationship.

Sharmila and Mansoor met in 1965 during a post-match party in Delhi and soon became friends, frequenting each other’s homes. The friendship soon blossomed into love. The veteran actress reportedly even converted to Islam, changing her name to Ayesha before marriage so that religious conflicts would not come to fore. They got married on December 27, 1968.

