On the Sets Of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Rubina Dilaik Becomes a Hindi Teacher

From Choti Bahu to the Rebellious Bigg Boss queen, Rubina Dilaik has won millions of hearts. Her journey has been incredible. Now raising the bar, the diva is seen in one of our favourite reality shows on Colors TV Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.

A sneak peek of an episode was shared by the channel itself. The video shows Rubina being herself and asking some tough Hindi words to the judges. The beauty was seen in a whole white ethnic ensemble — a dhoti skirt along with a back full sleeves blouse. The actress went bold with her makeup and was seen with red lips. For jewellery, she opted for a pair of minimal golden earrings and a small nath. The video has received over 70,000 views in just a few hours.



For those who don’t know, Rubina is popular for her dance and she captivated the audience during Bigg Boss 14. She is now using her moves on the dancing reality programme to win everyone over.

The show went on air on 3rd September and has received a positive response from the audience. The show is judged by Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit, while Maniesh Paul hosts it.

Recently, another video wherein he was seen with her husband Abhinav Shukla went viral. In a lovely white outfit, Rubina demonstrates her sexy dance moves, and we find it impossible to ignore her.



She can be seen trying to grab her husband’s attention while he is busy sweeping the floor behind her. Rubina moves to the beats of Bindiya Chamkegi from the album Bollywood Trap Mix while wearing a white knit crop top and white flared leggings. The actress accessorised her outfit with oxidised earrings, a neckpiece, and a waist chain, and she looks lovely as always.

