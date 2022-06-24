On Their Birth Anniversary, Remembering The Legendary Pair Of Kannadasan, M.S. Viswanathan

The legendary pair of lyricist Kannadasan and singer M.S. Viswanathan left a legacy that nobody could match even to date. They worked on an array of mellifluous songs that will be remembered by the audience forever. Interestingly, June 24 marks the birth anniversary of both Kannadasan and Viswanathan. It is a beautiful coincidence that both creative geniused share their birthday.

Kannadasan was a lyricist, while Viswanathan used to provide vocals for songs. Viswanathan has also scored music for various evergreen numbers. Kannadasan and Viswanathan produced songs for films starring M.G. Ramachandran, Shivaji Ganesan, Gemini Ganesan and many others. Their songs struck a chord with the audience during the era of the 60s and 80s.

Have a look at this song titled Adhisaya Raagam from the film Apoorva Raagangal. Apoorva Raagangal was written and directed by K. Balachander. Kamal Haasan, Major Sundarrajan, Srividya and others were there in Apoorva Raagangal.

Viswanathan composed the music for Adhisaya Raagam. Its lyrics were penned by Kannadasan. Apoorva Raagangal released on August 15, 1975. According to reports, there’s an interesting story behind Adhisaya Raagam. It was Mangalampalli Balamuralikrishna, who had advised Viswanathan to use Mahathi raga in the song. Mahathi raga has only four notes – Sa Ga Pa Ni. Even after 46 years of its release, Adhisaya Raagam’s captivating composition can charm the audience.

Here is another song Aaru Maname Aaru from the film Aandavan Kattalai. T.M. Soundarajan had provided vocals for this song. Viswanathan composed music for this film with T. K. Ramamurthy. Aandavan Kattalai was directed by K. Shankar.

Shivaji Ganesan, S.A. Ashokan, K. Balaji and others were a part of this film. The song was a stellar success. Users love this song especially due to the hand gestures and body movements shown by Nadigar Thilagam. Nadigar Thilagam is the Tamil nickname of Shivaji Ganesan. Viswanathan and Ramamurthy started composing music together in the year 1952. They split and started producing music separately in 1965. They had scored music for a total of 13 films.

Apart from these songs, Kannadasan and Viswanathan teamed up for an array of various hit chartbusters.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.