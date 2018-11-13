On Their Wedding Anniversary, Sonali Bendre Writes Heartfelt Post for Husband Goldie Behl
Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl have been married for 16 years now.
Sonali Bendre with husband Goldie Behl. (Image: Instagram/Sonali Bendre)
She starts with a disclaimer, “As soon I began to write this... I knew instantly that I wouldn’t be able to put down in words all the emotions and thoughts that were running through my head.”
Then describing her relationship with Goldie, Sonali writes, “Husband. Companion. Best friend. My rock. For me, that's @goldiebehl. Marriage is standing by each other, through thick and thin, in sickness and in health… and god knows, how we’ve been through that this year.
“What not many people realize is that cancer is not just an individual battle… it’s something that a family collectively goes through. I was also able to go on this journey, knowing that you’d juggle all your responsibilities, and take on some more and hold fort back home… all this while shuttling between two continents.”
Filled with tremendous gratitude for him, she concludes, “Thank you for being my source of strength, love and joy, for being with me every single step of the way... thank you is such an understatement for how I feel. What do I say about someone who is a part of you, who is yours and nothing and nobody else matters? Happy anniversary Goldie! ♥.”
Several celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Ekta Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, responded to Sonali’s post by extended warm wishes to her and Goldie.
View this post on Instagram
As soon I began to write this... I knew instantly that I wouldn’t be able to put down in words all the emotions and thoughts that were running through my head. Husband. Companion. Best friend. My rock. For me, that's @goldiebehl. Marriage is standing by each other, through thick and thin, in sickness and in health… and god knows, how we’ve been through that this year. What not many people realize is that cancer is not just an individual battle… it’s something that a family collectively goes through. I was also able to go on this journey, knowing that you’d juggle all your responsibilities, and take on some more and hold fort back home… all this while shuttling between two continents. Thank you for being my source of strength, love and joy, for being with me every single step of the way... thank you is such an understatement for how I feel. What do I say about someone who is a part of you, who is yours and nothing and nobody else matters? Happy anniversary Goldie! ♥
Sonali and Goldie are proud parents to Ranveer, their 15-year-old son.
View this post on Instagram
Diwali in New York happens much later than in Mumbai... Hence the late wish! It was quite an unconventional one... We didn't have Indian clothes, we had a small puja... But it was all heart. Happy Diwali everyone! May this year bring you good health, wealth and prosperity... Hope you celebrated this festival with your family and friends, and hope you cherish every moment of happiness with them!
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mick Schumacher Eyes Macau Grand Prix Challenge in F3
- Stan Lee’s Creations were Humans First and Superheroes Later
- Bigg Boss 12: Teejay Writes Open Letter to Makers, Asks Why Karanvir is 'Ridiculed' Every Weekend
- Avengers 4: Will Thanos Snap Again or Doctor Strange will Figure Out a Solution?
- Aamir Khan’s Son and Abhishek Bachchan’s Daughter Play Ram-Sita in School Drama