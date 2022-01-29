On This Valentine's Day, Akshara Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav's Special Gift to Fans

Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh never fail to impress fans with their work. Both actors have worked on several hit songs. Now, the hit duo will be pairing up again for a song to be released this Valentine’s Day. Saregama Hum Bhojpuri’s head, Badrinath Jha, said that this song is going to be the most super hit song of the year.

A teaser for this song was released on Friday. Fans are excited to witness the pair again after the Bhojpuri version of Pani Pani. Check out the trailer for their upcoming Valentine’s song below. The music of the song looks promising.

The Bhojpuri version of the Pani Pani song was released last month. The best part about this song was that rapper Badshah, whose original song was the inspiration for this number, also appeared in the video. The on-screen chemistry between Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara is adorable. Khesari Lal Yadav, Badshah, and Rini Chandra have sung the song. The song was penned by Ajit Mandal and composed by Shubham Raj. Each aspect of this song—cast, music, choreography, and other aspects—looks mesmerizing.

On the work front, Khesari Lal Yadav’s latest song, Aashiq, was released recently. He is seen with Mariam Davtyan in this song. The vocals for this song have been given by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh. The song has been shot in Germany and Armenia. The music has been composed by Shubham Raj and the video has been directed by Deepesh Goyal.

Akshara also has several projects lined up. She will be seen in Vivaah 2 and Jaan Lebuka. Both films are currently in the post-production stage. She will also be a part of Sabka Baap Angutha Chaap. Her projects, Doli and Chalo Bhag, have just been announced.

https://www.imdb.com/name/nm7491320/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.