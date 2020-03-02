On Tiger Shroff's Birthday, Disha Patani Shares Video of Their First Dance Block Together

Bollywood’s action heartthrob Tiger Shroff celebrates his 30th birthday on Monday. To make the day special, Tiger’s Baaghi 2 co-star, Disha Patani, took to her Instagram page to post an adorable wish for the actor.

Sharing a throwback dance routine video, Disha wrote, “This was our first dance block together, i was way too nervous and shy to dance next to you (ofcourse i couldnt do quite an impressive job, given the right excuses) happiest b’day baagh you will always be frightening to dance next to, thank you for being so difficult to match upto go crush it this weekend at the box office ronny @tigerjackieshrof”

In the video, Disha and Tiger can be seen grooving to Hrithik Roshan’s Bang Bang number.

Soon after Disha posted the dance clip, Tiger took to the comments section to thank her. He wrote, “So cute thank u d”.

Currently, Tiger is busy promoting his upcoming film, Baaghi 3 alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Disha, on the other hand, will set the dance floor on fire with her sizzling feature in Baaghi 3 dance track, Do You Love Me?

The upcoming film will hit theatres on March 6.

Tiger will also be seen in the sequel of Heropanti. Meanwhile, Disha has started shooting for Salman Khan starrer Radhe.

Follow @News18Movies for more



