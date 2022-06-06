On Tiger Shroff's Mom Ayesha's Birthday, Disha Patani Writes 'Thank You for All Your Love'

Actor Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff celebrated her birthday on June 5. Ayesha was showered with special attention and love on her big day. Tiger’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani took to Instagram Stories to pen an adorable message for her “aunty”.

Disha shared a beautiful picture of Ayesha Shroff from her gallery and wrote, “Happiest Birthday, Aunty. You are the most amazing human.” In another Story, Disha wrote: “And, the most beautiful inside out, Ayesha Shroff. Thank you for all your unconditional love. Love you.”

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff shared a monochrome picture of himself with his mother. Alongside the picture, the actor wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday to the best mommy in the whole world. Love you so much Mamma @ayeshshroff.”

On the special occasion, Jackie Shroff also revisited memories with his wife Ayesha. He posted throwback pics of them on Instagram. Jackie’s daughter Krishna Shroff also dedicated a post to Ayesha which read, “Happiest of days to my everything. I love you so much.”

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been speculated to be in a romantic relationship for a long time now. She is often seen hanging with his family members, including Tiger’s mom Ayesha and sister Krishna Shroff.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are the most talked-about pairs in B-town, and their social media PDA game is always on point. The duo, who is one of the biggest fitness influencers in the film industry, is super active on social media and never shies away from appreciating each others’ photos by dropping flirty comments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha has wrapped up work on Karan Johar’s action thriller ‘Yodha’ starring Sidharth Malhotra, and is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Disha is also awaiting the release of her Mohit Suri directorial ‘Ek Villain 2’ starring John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Aditya Roy Kapur, later this year.

Tiger Shroff will next be seen in an upcoming action-packed drama Ganapath, which also stars Kriti Sanon.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.